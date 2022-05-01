Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 next to come. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: FedExForum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Warriors

  • The 111.0 points per game the Warriors record are just 1.1 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.9).
  • Golden State has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis has a 40-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 105.5 points, Memphis is 51-12.
  • Golden State has a 51-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Warriors make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Golden State is 39-9 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
  • Memphis is 50-6 when it shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane racks up 18.2 points per game and is the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
  • Steven Adams has a stat line of 10.0 rebounds, 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.4 per game, adding 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 per game).

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Nuggets

W 123-107

Home

4/18/2022

Nuggets

W 126-106

Home

4/21/2022

Nuggets

W 118-113

Away

4/24/2022

Nuggets

L 126-121

Away

4/27/2022

Nuggets

W 102-98

Home

5/1/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

5/3/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

5/7/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

5/9/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Timberwolves

W 124-96

Home

4/21/2022

Timberwolves

W 104-95

Away

4/23/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-118

Away

4/26/2022

Timberwolves

W 111-109

Home

4/29/2022

Timberwolves

W 114-106

Away

5/1/2022

Warriors

-

Home

5/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

5/7/2022

Warriors

-

Away

5/9/2022

Warriors

-

Away

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
