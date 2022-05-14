Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chase Center
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies
- The Warriors put up just 1.1 more points per game (111.0) than the Grizzlies allow (109.9).
- Golden State has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 40-4.
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
- Memphis is 51-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Warriors average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane racks up 18.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 10.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.4 per game.
- Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Grizzlies Stat
|Grizzlies Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
46.1
18th
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
45.5
10th
5th
2223
Assists
2131
6th
29th
1174
Turnovers
1023
9th
4th
719
Steals
800
1st
18th
372
Blocks
534
1st
