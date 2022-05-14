Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/13/2022

May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (right) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. share a laugh on the bench as they beat the Golden State Warriors 134-95 during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 next to come. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors put up just 1.1 more points per game (111.0) than the Grizzlies allow (109.9).

Golden State has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 109.9 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 40-4.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 115.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.

Memphis is 51-12 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive boards per game, 4.3 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane racks up 18.2 points per game to be the top scorer for the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in rebounds is Steven Adams with 10.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Tyus Jones with 4.4 per game.

Bane is the most prolific from deep for the Grizzlies, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. with 2.3 per game.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Stats and Ranks