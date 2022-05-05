Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors record 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.

Golden State is 39-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Memphis has a 40-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Grizzlies average 10.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).

When it scores more than 105.5 points, Memphis is 51-12.

Golden State is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.

The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 4.3 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.

Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.

The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

Bane is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 3.0 made threes per game.

De'Anthony Melton (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

