Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Grizzlies

  • The Warriors record 111.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Golden State is 39-9 when scoring more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis has a 40-4 record when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies average 10.1 more points per game (115.6) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (105.5).
  • When it scores more than 105.5 points, Memphis is 51-12.
  • Golden State is 51-14 when it allows fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at seventh.
  • The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, 4.3 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and dishes out 6.3 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney leads Golden State in rebounding, grabbing 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 6.0 points a contest.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry is Golden State's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Andrew Wiggins leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 18.2 points per game. He also tacks on 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 10.0 rebounds per game (he also adds 6.9 points and 3.4 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.4 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
  • Bane is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Stats and Ranks

Warriors RankWarriors StatGrizzlies StatGrizzlies Rank

8th

46.9

Field Goal %

46.1

18th

2nd

43.8

Field Goal % Allowed

45.5

10th

5th

2223

Assists

2131

6th

29th

1174

Turnovers

1023

9th

4th

719

Steals

800

1st

18th

372

Blocks

534

1st

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
Copa Libertadores

Fortaleza EC vs. CA River Plate Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Soccer

Clermont Foot 63 vs. Montpellier HSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Arsenal FC vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. RC Lens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

Angers SCO vs. Girondins Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Metz vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead (24) celebrates with midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and midfielder Jose Cifuentes (11) and defender Mamadou Fall (5) after scoring during the second half against Minnesota United at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy