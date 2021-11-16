Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky (31) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Two sliding teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) host the Houston Rockets (1-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of 11 straight. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

The Grizzlies score 107.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 111.0 the Rockets allow.

Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.

Houston has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Rockets average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Grizzlies give up (114.4).

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Houston is 1-1.

Memphis' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.

The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.

This season, Houston has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.9% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.2 points and distributing 7.4 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 13.2 points and grabs 4.3 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/5/2021 Wizards L 115-87 Away 11/8/2021 Timberwolves W 125-118 Home 11/10/2021 Hornets L 118-108 Home 11/12/2021 Suns L 119-94 Home 11/13/2021 Pelicans L 112-101 Away 11/15/2021 Rockets - Home 11/18/2021 Clippers - Home 11/20/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/22/2021 Jazz - Away 11/24/2021 Raptors - Home 11/26/2021 Hawks - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule