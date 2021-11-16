Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky (31) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) blocks a shot by New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky (31) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    Two sliding teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) host the Houston Rockets (1-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of 11 straight. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

    • The Grizzlies score 107.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 111.0 the Rockets allow.
    • Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.
    • Houston has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Rockets average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Grizzlies give up (114.4).
    • When it scores more than 114.4 points, Houston is 1-1.
    • Memphis' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.
    • This season, Houston has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.9% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.2 points and distributing 7.4 assists.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 13.2 points and grabs 4.3 rebounds per game.
    • Eric Gordon hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-87

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 125-118

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    L 118-108

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    L 119-94

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    L 112-101

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    L 95-94

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    L 120-107

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    L 112-104

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 104-92

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    L 115-89

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy