How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two sliding teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (6-7) host the Houston Rockets (1-12) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will look to stop a three-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of 11 straight. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets
- The Grizzlies score 107.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 111.0 the Rockets allow.
- Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 111.0 points.
- Houston has a 1-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Rockets average 12.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Grizzlies give up (114.4).
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Houston is 1-1.
- Memphis' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Grizzlies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Memphis has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Rockets' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Houston has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.9% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.2 points and distributing 7.4 assists.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.6 PPG average.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 16.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr. records more assists than any other Houston player with 5.2 per game. He also scores 13.2 points and grabs 4.3 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Alperen Sengun (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/5/2021
Wizards
L 115-87
Away
11/8/2021
Timberwolves
W 125-118
Home
11/10/2021
Hornets
L 118-108
Home
11/12/2021
Suns
L 119-94
Home
11/13/2021
Pelicans
L 112-101
Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/18/2021
Clippers
-
Home
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
L 95-94
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
L 120-107
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
L 112-104
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
L 104-92
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
L 115-89
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/17/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/20/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Celtics
-
Away
11/24/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home