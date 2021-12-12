Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Dec 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shot in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (15-11) host the Houston Rockets (8-17) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

The Grizzlies average 110.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets give up.

Memphis is 8-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 5-7.

The Rockets put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (110.0).

Houston is 7-3 when it scores more than 110.0 points.

Memphis' record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.

This season, the Grizzlies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.

Memphis is 10-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Rockets have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

This season, Houston has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 24.1 points per game along with 6.8 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.8 assists per game.

Eric Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.

Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Thunder W 152-79 Home 12/4/2021 Mavericks W 97-90 Away 12/6/2021 Heat W 105-90 Away 12/8/2021 Mavericks L 104-96 Home 12/9/2021 Lakers W 108-95 Home 12/11/2021 Rockets - Home 12/13/2021 76ers - Home 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 12/17/2021 Kings - Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/20/2021 Thunder - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule