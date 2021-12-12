Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shot in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (15-11) host the Houston Rockets (8-17) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

    • The Grizzlies average 110.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets give up.
    • Memphis is 8-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 5-7.
    • The Rockets put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (110.0).
    • Houston is 7-3 when it scores more than 110.0 points.
    • Memphis' record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
    • This season, the Grizzlies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
    • Memphis is 10-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
    • This season, Houston has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 24.1 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.8 assists per game.
    • Eric Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    W 152-79

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    W 97-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    W 105-90

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-96

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-95

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Thunder

    W 114-110

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Magic

    W 118-116

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Pelicans

    W 118-108

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Nets

    W 114-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Bucks

    L 123-114

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

