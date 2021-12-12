Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (15-11) host the Houston Rockets (8-17) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021. This is the second matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Rockets
- The Grizzlies average 110.3 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.0 the Rockets give up.
- Memphis is 8-2 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 110.3 points, it is 5-7.
- The Rockets put up just 4.1 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (110.0).
- Houston is 7-3 when it scores more than 110.0 points.
- Memphis' record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Rockets' opponents have hit.
- Memphis is 10-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Rockets have shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Houston has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 24.1 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- The Rockets' leader in scoring and rebounding is Christian Wood with 16.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Porter Jr.'s assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 5.8 assists per game.
- Eric Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Porter (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
W 152-79
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
W 97-90
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
W 105-90
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
L 104-96
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
W 108-95
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/19/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
12/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Thunder
W 114-110
Away
12/3/2021
Magic
W 118-116
Home
12/5/2021
Pelicans
W 118-108
Home
12/8/2021
Nets
W 114-104
Home
12/10/2021
Bucks
L 123-114
Home
12/11/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/13/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/15/2021
Cavaliers
-
Away
12/16/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/18/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/20/2021
Bulls
-
Away