How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35, left) and forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) battle Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) for a loose ball during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-53) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (48-23) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 3:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Grizzlies vs Rockets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-11.5

235.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

  • The 114.6 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Rockets allow.
  • Memphis has a 26-2 record when scoring more than 118.4 points.
  • Houston is 12-15 when giving up fewer than 114.6 points.
  • The Rockets average just 0.5 fewer points per game (109.0) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.5).
  • Houston is 16-18 when it scores more than 109.5 points.
  • Memphis has a 31-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.0 points.
  • The Rockets are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Rockets by 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 23rd.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.2 points a contest.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood has the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate's assist statline leads Houston; he dishes out 3.0 assists per game.
  • Eric Gordon is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
