Memphis Grizzlies vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) battle for a rebound during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-48) will try to end a five-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -11 237.5 points

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Grizzlies

The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies record are the same as the Rockets give up.

Memphis is 23-2 when scoring more than 118.0 points.

Houston is 11-14 when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.

The Rockets' 108.4 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Houston is 14-16.

Memphis is 30-4 when it allows fewer than 108.4 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 29th.

The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Rockets by 4.5 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.2 points and dishes out 6.5 assists per game.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.9 points per game.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

