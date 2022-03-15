Mar 13, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Theo Maledon (11) drives to the basket between Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22), guard Ja Morant (12) and center Steven Adams (4) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (47-22) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (23-46) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -7.5 235 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies average 114.4 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 113.0 the Pacers give up.

When Memphis totals more than 113.0 points, it is 36-5.

Indiana is 20-20 when giving up fewer than 114.4 points.

The Pacers score an average of 110.7 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 109.5 the Grizzlies allow.

Indiana has put together a 19-19 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Memphis is 35-4 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.

The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Pacers by 3.1 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.5 points and distributes 6.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.8 boards in each contest while scoring 7.2 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch