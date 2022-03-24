Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-23) will try to build on a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (25-48) on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Pacers

The Grizzlies put up 114.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 113.1 the Pacers give up.

Memphis is 39-5 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 114.9 points, it is 21-21.

The Pacers put up just 1.4 more points per game (110.9) than the Grizzlies give up (109.5).

When it scores more than 109.5 points, Indiana is 21-19.

Memphis is 37-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.

The Grizzlies make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 29-1 overall.

The Pacers are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 18-21 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down three threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Chris Duarte's points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett's stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Duarte is the most prolific from deep for the Pacers, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with one per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.5 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/13/2022 Thunder W 125-118 Away 3/15/2022 Pacers W 135-102 Away 3/18/2022 Hawks L 120-105 Away 3/20/2022 Rockets W 122-98 Away 3/23/2022 Nets W 132-120 Home 3/24/2022 Pacers - Home 3/26/2022 Bucks - Home 3/28/2022 Warriors - Home 3/30/2022 Spurs - Away 4/1/2022 Suns - Home 4/5/2022 Jazz - Away

Pacers Upcoming Schedule