Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (21-19) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (27-14) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022. The Grizzlies have won eight games in a row. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-4.5
226.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- The Lakers score just 4.2 more points per game (111.8) than the Grizzlies allow (107.6).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 107.6 points, it is 18-8.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 22-3.
- The Grizzlies score an average of 111.7 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 112.2 the Lakers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Memphis is 18-2.
- Los Angeles is 11-9 when it allows fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Lakers are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.
- The Lakers average 9.4 offensive boards per game, 4.1 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 24th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.3 points, pulling down 8.1 rebounds and distributing 8.3 assists per game.
- Carmelo Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Westbrook is Los Angeles' leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Anthony leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 17.5 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game to his statistics.
- The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 9.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 3.0 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game).
- Bane is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
