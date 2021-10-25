Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) play the Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

    Lakers vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Lakers

    -5

    225 points

    Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

    • Last year, the 109.7 points per game the Lakers averaged were just 2.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).
    • Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
    • Memphis went 19-5 last season when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were 6.3 more points than the 107.0 the Lakers allowed to opponents.
    • Memphis put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
    • Los Angeles' record was 34-15 when it allowed fewer than 113.3 points last season.
    • The Lakers were the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.
    • The Lakers averaged 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
    • The Grizzlies were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Lakers finished 15th.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, grabbed 11.5 rebounds and distributed 11.7 assists per game last season.
    • Kendrick Nunn knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
    • Westbrook averaged 1.4 steals per game, while DeAndre Jordan notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant scored 19.1 points and dished out 7.4 assists per game last season.
    • Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
    • Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brandon Clarke collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half at Staples Center. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) and guard Damion Lee (1) shower water over Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) chases after Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16965558
    NFL

    How to Watch Colts at 49ers

    2 hours ago
    UCLA Soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington State in Women's College Soccer

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16993282
    MLS

    How to Watch New England Revolution at Orlando City SC

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy