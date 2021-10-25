Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) play the Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-5
225 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Last year, the 109.7 points per game the Lakers averaged were just 2.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).
- Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.
- Memphis went 19-5 last season when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were 6.3 more points than the 107.0 the Lakers allowed to opponents.
- Memphis put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.
- Los Angeles' record was 34-15 when it allowed fewer than 113.3 points last season.
- The Lakers were the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.
- The Lakers averaged 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Lakers finished 15th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, grabbed 11.5 rebounds and distributed 11.7 assists per game last season.
- Kendrick Nunn knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.
- Westbrook averaged 1.4 steals per game, while DeAndre Jordan notched 1.1 blocks per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant scored 19.1 points and dished out 7.4 assists per game last season.
- Steven Adams grabbed 8.9 boards per game while also scoring 7.6 points a contest.
- Dillon Brooks knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Brandon Clarke collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
