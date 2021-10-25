Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 23, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) defends a shot by Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) play the Memphis Grizzlies (2-0) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 225 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Last year, the 109.7 points per game the Lakers averaged were just 2.6 fewer points than the Grizzlies allowed (112.3).

Los Angeles went 25-5 last season when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Memphis went 19-5 last season when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Grizzlies' 113.3 points per game last year were 6.3 more points than the 107.0 the Lakers allowed to opponents.

Memphis put together a 32-16 record last season in games it scored more than 107.0 points.

Los Angeles' record was 34-15 when it allowed fewer than 113.3 points last season.

The Lakers were the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies finished fourth.

The Lakers averaged 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, 1.5 rebounds less than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Lakers finished 15th.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook scored 22.2 points, grabbed 11.5 rebounds and distributed 11.7 assists per game last season.

Kendrick Nunn knocked down 2.2 threes per game a season ago.

Westbrook averaged 1.4 steals per game, while DeAndre Jordan notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch