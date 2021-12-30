Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (21-14) at FedExForum on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

    • The 111.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Lakers give up.
    • When Memphis puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 14-2.
    • Los Angeles has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Lakers score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 108.6 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 108.6 points, Los Angeles is 14-7.
    • Memphis has a 16-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
    • In games Memphis shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.
    • The Lakers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.7% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
    • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.0 assists per game.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • Anthony Davis sits atop the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
    • Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.2 per game. He also records 19.8 points per game and adds 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Carmelo Anthony knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
    • Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.0 per game).

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-100

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    W 127-102

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    W 114-113

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 115-110

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Suns

    L 108-90

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Spurs

    L 138-110

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Nets

    L 122-115

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Rockets

    W 132-123

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Suns

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) and forward Brandon Ingram (14) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has words with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) and Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) fall to the floor chasing a loose ball in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looses control of the ball defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish (22) and center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Hofstra Pride guard Jaquan Carlos (11) during the first half at Simmons Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas at Mississippi State

    3 minutes ago
    NC State Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch NC State at Miami

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy