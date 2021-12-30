Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (21-14) at FedExForum on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA TV

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

The 111.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Lakers give up.

When Memphis puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 14-2.

Los Angeles has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.

The Lakers score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 108.6 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.6 points, Los Angeles is 14-7.

Memphis has a 16-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.

The Lakers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.7% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.0 assists per game.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis sits atop the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.2 per game. He also records 19.8 points per game and adds 8.0 rebounds per game.

Carmelo Anthony knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.0 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers L 105-100 Home 12/20/2021 Thunder L 102-99 Home 12/23/2021 Warriors L 113-104 Away 12/26/2021 Kings W 127-102 Away 12/27/2021 Suns W 114-113 Away 12/29/2021 Lakers - Home 12/31/2021 Spurs - Home 1/3/2022 Nets - Away 1/4/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/6/2022 Pistons - Home 1/8/2022 Clippers - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule