Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (21-14) at FedExForum on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- The 111.1 points per game the Grizzlies average are the same as the Lakers give up.
- When Memphis puts up more than 112.6 points, it is 14-2.
- Los Angeles has a 9-8 record when allowing fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Lakers score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 108.6 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.6 points, Los Angeles is 14-7.
- Memphis has a 16-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.6 points.
- The Grizzlies make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 44.8% from the field, it is 16-2 overall.
- The Lakers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.7% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles is 14-8 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.1 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.0 assists per game.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis sits atop the Lakers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 23.3 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Los Angeles' assist leader is Russell Westbrook with 8.2 per game. He also records 19.8 points per game and adds 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Carmelo Anthony knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Lakers.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (2.0 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-100
Home
12/20/2021
Thunder
L 102-99
Home
12/23/2021
Warriors
L 113-104
Away
12/26/2021
Kings
W 127-102
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
W 114-113
Away
12/29/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
L 115-110
Away
12/21/2021
Suns
L 108-90
Home
12/23/2021
Spurs
L 138-110
Home
12/25/2021
Nets
L 122-115
Home
12/28/2021
Rockets
W 132-123
Away
12/29/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/31/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
-
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home