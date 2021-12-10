How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (14-11) will look to Ja Morant (13th in NBA, 24.1 points per game) when they try to knock off Anthony Davis (13th in league, 24.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- The 111.9 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (110.6).
- Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.
- Memphis has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Grizzlies' 110.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 113.0 the Lakers give up.
- When it scores more than 113.0 points, Memphis is 8-1.
- Los Angeles' record is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Los Angeles has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Grizzlies' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have given up to their opponents.
- Memphis is 10-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Davis, who puts up 24.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 8.7 assists per game while scoring 20.4 PPG.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant scores 24.1 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 7.1 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane is consistent from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Kings
L 141-137
Home
11/28/2021
Pistons
W 110-106
Home
11/30/2021
Kings
W 117-92
Away
12/3/2021
Clippers
L 119-115
Home
12/7/2021
Celtics
W 117-102
Home
12/9/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/10/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/12/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/17/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/19/2021
Bulls
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Raptors
W 98-91
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
W 152-79
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
W 97-90
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
W 105-90
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
L 104-96
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
12/17/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/19/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home