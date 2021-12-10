Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (14-11) will look to Ja Morant (13th in NBA, 24.1 points per game) when they try to knock off Anthony Davis (13th in league, 24.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

The 111.9 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (110.6).

Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.

Memphis has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.

The Grizzlies' 110.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 113.0 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 113.0 points, Memphis is 8-1.

Los Angeles' record is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Los Angeles has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have given up to their opponents.

Memphis is 10-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Davis, who puts up 24.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 8.7 assists per game while scoring 20.4 PPG.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant scores 24.1 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.

Steven Adams' stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 7.1 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane is consistent from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.5 made threes per game.

Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Kings L 141-137 Home 11/28/2021 Pistons W 110-106 Home 11/30/2021 Kings W 117-92 Away 12/3/2021 Clippers L 119-115 Home 12/7/2021 Celtics W 117-102 Home 12/9/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/10/2021 Thunder - Away 12/12/2021 Magic - Home 12/15/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/17/2021 Timberwolves - Away 12/19/2021 Bulls - Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule