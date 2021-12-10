Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) confront Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka in the second half at Staples Center.The Lakers defeated the Celtics 117-102. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (14-11) will look to Ja Morant (13th in NBA, 24.1 points per game) when they try to knock off Anthony Davis (13th in league, 24.1) and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-12) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

    • The 111.9 points per game the Lakers score are only 1.3 more points than the Grizzlies allow (110.6).
    • Los Angeles has an 11-4 record when putting up more than 110.6 points.
    • Memphis has a 10-1 record when giving up fewer than 111.9 points.
    • The Grizzlies' 110.4 points per game are only 2.6 fewer points than the 113.0 the Lakers give up.
    • When it scores more than 113.0 points, Memphis is 8-1.
    • Los Angeles' record is 6-5 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • The Lakers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
    • Los Angeles has an 11-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
    • The Grizzlies' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Lakers have given up to their opponents.
    • Memphis is 10-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

    Lakers Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Davis, who puts up 24.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
    • Russell Westbrook is Los Angeles' best passer, dishing out 8.7 assists per game while scoring 20.4 PPG.
    • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Davis is a standout on the defensive end for Los Angeles, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 2.2 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Morant scores 24.1 points and tacks on 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Steven Adams' stat line of 8.6 rebounds, 7.1 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
    • Desmond Bane is consistent from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Morant (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Lakers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Kings

    L 141-137

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Pistons

    W 110-106

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Kings

    W 117-92

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Clippers

    L 119-115

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-102

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-91

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    W 152-79

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    W 97-90

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    W 105-90

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-96

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
