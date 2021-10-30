Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (4-1) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Heat
- The Grizzlies put up 114.0 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 95.8 the Heat allow.
- Memphis is 3-2 when scoring more than 95.8 points.
- Miami has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Heat put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Grizzlies allow.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Heat are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 30.4 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.0 points per game.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
- Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler racks up 25.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
- Bam Adebayo puts up a stat line of 14.0 rebounds, 20.6 points and 1.6 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.0 per game, adding 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
- Tyler Herro averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lowry with 0.5 per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Cavaliers
W 132-121
Home
10/23/2021
Clippers
W 120-114
Away
10/24/2021
Lakers
L 121-118
Away
10/27/2021
Trail Blazers
L 116-96
Away
10/28/2021
Warriors
W 104-101
Away
10/30/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/1/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/3/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
11/5/2021
Wizards
-
Away
11/8/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
11/10/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Bucks
W 137-95
Home
10/23/2021
Pacers
L 102-91
Away
10/25/2021
Magic
W 107-90
Home
10/27/2021
Nets
W 106-93
Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
W 114-99
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
-
Away