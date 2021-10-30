Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

Oct 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (4-1) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Heat

The Grizzlies put up 114.0 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 95.8 the Heat allow.

Memphis is 3-2 when scoring more than 95.8 points.

Miami has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.

The Heat put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Grizzlies allow.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Heat allow to opponents.

Memphis is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Heat are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 30.4 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.0 points per game.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.

Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler racks up 25.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Bam Adebayo puts up a stat line of 14.0 rebounds, 20.6 points and 1.6 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.0 per game, adding 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.

Tyler Herro averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.

Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lowry with 0.5 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Cavaliers W 132-121 Home 10/23/2021 Clippers W 120-114 Away 10/24/2021 Lakers L 121-118 Away 10/27/2021 Trail Blazers L 116-96 Away 10/28/2021 Warriors W 104-101 Away 10/30/2021 Heat - Home 11/1/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/3/2021 Nuggets - Home 11/5/2021 Wizards - Away 11/8/2021 Timberwolves - Home 11/10/2021 Hornets - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule