Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/30/2021

    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Ish Smith (10) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (4-1) aim to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at FedExForum. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Heat

    • The Grizzlies put up 114.0 points per game, 18.2 more points than the 95.8 the Heat allow.
    • Memphis is 3-2 when scoring more than 95.8 points.
    • Miami has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 114.0 points.
    • The Heat put up an average of 111.0 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 114.6 the Grizzlies allow.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Heat allow to opponents.
    • Memphis is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
    • The Heat are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.3% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 30.4 points per game to go with 7.8 assists.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.6 boards in each contest while scoring 11.0 points per game.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 3.4 threes per game.
    • Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler racks up 25.0 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
    • Bam Adebayo puts up a stat line of 14.0 rebounds, 20.6 points and 1.6 assists per game for Miami to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Lowry has the top spot for assists with 7.0 per game, adding 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per outing.
    • Tyler Herro averages 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Butler with 2.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Lowry with 0.5 per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 132-121

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-114

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 121-118

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 116-96

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 104-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Bucks

    W 137-95

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Pacers

    L 102-91

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Magic

    W 107-90

    Home

    10/27/2021

    Nets

    W 106-93

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-99

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

