Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Miami Heat (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Key Stats for Heat vs. Grizzlies

The Heat put up 107.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Grizzlies give up.

Miami is 8-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 8-0.

The Grizzlies put up 6.8 more points per game (111.3) than the Heat allow (104.5).

When it scores more than 104.5 points, Memphis is 10-3.

Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.

The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Heat average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Heat are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch