Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Miami Heat (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Live Stream: FTX Arena
Key Stats for Heat vs. Grizzlies
- The Heat put up 107.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Grizzlies give up.
- Miami is 8-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- When Memphis gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 8-0.
- The Grizzlies put up 6.8 more points per game (111.3) than the Heat allow (104.5).
- When it scores more than 104.5 points, Memphis is 10-3.
- Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.
- The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Heat average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Heat are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.
Heat Players to Watch
- The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant collects 24.1 points and adds 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane is reliable from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 per game).
