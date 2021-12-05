Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (13-10) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Miami Heat (14-10) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at FTX Arena. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Grizzlies

    • The Heat put up 107.7 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 111.8 the Grizzlies give up.
    • Miami is 8-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
    • When Memphis gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 8-0.
    • The Grizzlies put up 6.8 more points per game (111.3) than the Heat allow (104.5).
    • When it scores more than 104.5 points, Memphis is 10-3.
    • Miami is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 111.3 points.
    • The Heat are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
    • The Heat average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.5 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Heat are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank third.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • The Heat scoring leader is Jimmy Butler, who averages 23.6 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Miami's leading rebounder is Bam Adebayo averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 7.6 assists per game.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • Butler is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Caleb Martin leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant collects 24.1 points and adds 6.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 6.7 points and adds 2.7 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane is reliable from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

