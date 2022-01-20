Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) will attempt to extend a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-19) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Bucks vs Grizzlies Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bucks

-6.5

229 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

  • The 111.7 points per game the Bucks average are only 3.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (107.9).
  • When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.9 points, it is 25-5.
  • Memphis is 25-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
  • The Grizzlies' 111.8 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.0 points, Memphis is 23-2.
  • Milwaukee is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Bucks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
  • The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant collects 24.4 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.8 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game.
  • Desmond Bane is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.1 per game).

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17516139
