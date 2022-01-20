Jan 5, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) reach for a rebound in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) will attempt to extend a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-19) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 229 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Grizzlies

The 111.7 points per game the Bucks average are only 3.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (107.9).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.9 points, it is 25-5.

Memphis is 25-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.

The Grizzlies' 111.8 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.0 points, Memphis is 23-2.

Milwaukee is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.

The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

The Bucks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.4 PPG scoring average.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch