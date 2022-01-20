How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) will attempt to extend a six-game road win streak when they square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (27-19) on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-6.5
229 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Grizzlies
- The 111.7 points per game the Bucks average are only 3.8 more points than the Grizzlies give up (107.9).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 107.9 points, it is 25-5.
- Memphis is 25-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Grizzlies' 111.8 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 108.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.0 points, Memphis is 23-2.
- Milwaukee is 22-6 when it allows fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Bucks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Bucks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, 2.9 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 10th.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, tallying 28.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- Milwaukee's best passer is Jrue Holiday, who averages 6.7 assists per game to go with his 18.4 PPG scoring average.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant collects 24.4 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.3 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.8 points and tacks on 3.0 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane is dependable from deep and leads the Grizzlies with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.1 per game).
