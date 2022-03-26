Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the third quarter\ at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-23) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

  • The Grizzlies score 115.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.0 the Bucks allow.
  • When Memphis totals more than 111.0 points, it is 42-7.
  • When Milwaukee allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 38-12.
  • The Bucks score 5.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.4).
  • When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 42-7.
  • Memphis' record is 43-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 40-4 overall.
  • The Bucks have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • Milwaukee has put together a 37-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

  • Antetokounmpo puts up 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.
  • Khris Middleton averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
  • Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

W 135-102

Away

3/18/2022

Hawks

L 120-105

Away

3/20/2022

Rockets

W 122-98

Away

3/23/2022

Nets

W 132-120

Home

3/24/2022

Pacers

W 133-103

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

-

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Jazz

W 117-111

Away

3/16/2022

Kings

W 135-126

Away

3/19/2022

Timberwolves

L 138-119

Away

3/22/2022

Bulls

W 126-98

Home

3/24/2022

Wizards

W 114-102

Home

3/26/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/29/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/31/2022

Nets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Clippers

-

Home

4/3/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Bulls

-

Away

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

