How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-23) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Bucks
- The Grizzlies score 115.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.0 the Bucks allow.
- When Memphis totals more than 111.0 points, it is 42-7.
- When Milwaukee allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 38-12.
- The Bucks score 5.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.4).
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 42-7.
- Memphis' record is 43-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Bucks allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 40-4 overall.
- The Bucks have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Milwaukee has put together a 37-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Antetokounmpo puts up 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.
- Khris Middleton averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.
- Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/15/2022
Pacers
W 135-102
Away
3/18/2022
Hawks
L 120-105
Away
3/20/2022
Rockets
W 122-98
Away
3/23/2022
Nets
W 132-120
Home
3/24/2022
Pacers
W 133-103
Home
3/26/2022
Bucks
-
Home
3/28/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/30/2022
Spurs
-
Away
4/1/2022
Suns
-
Home
4/5/2022
Jazz
-
Away
4/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Jazz
W 117-111
Away
3/16/2022
Kings
W 135-126
Away
3/19/2022
Timberwolves
L 138-119
Away
3/22/2022
Bulls
W 126-98
Home
3/24/2022
Wizards
W 114-102
Home
3/26/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/29/2022
76ers
-
Away
3/31/2022
Nets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Clippers
-
Home
4/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
4/5/2022
Bulls
-
Away