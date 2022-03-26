Mar 22, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) during the third quarter\ at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (46-27) are up against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (51-23) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Bucks

The Grizzlies score 115.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 111.0 the Bucks allow.

When Memphis totals more than 111.0 points, it is 42-7.

When Milwaukee allows fewer than 115.1 points, it is 38-12.

The Bucks score 5.7 more points per game (115.1) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.4).

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Milwaukee is 42-7.

Memphis' record is 43-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.1 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Bucks allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 40-4 overall.

The Bucks have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Milwaukee has put together a 37-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 29.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game for the Bucks, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jrue Holiday's assist statline leads Milwaukee; he racks up 6.7 assists per game.

Khris Middleton averages 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bucks.

Milwaukee's leader in steals is Holiday (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Antetokounmpo (1.4 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/15/2022 Pacers W 135-102 Away 3/18/2022 Hawks L 120-105 Away 3/20/2022 Rockets W 122-98 Away 3/23/2022 Nets W 132-120 Home 3/24/2022 Pacers W 133-103 Home 3/26/2022 Bucks - Home 3/28/2022 Warriors - Home 3/30/2022 Spurs - Away 4/1/2022 Suns - Home 4/5/2022 Jazz - Away 4/7/2022 Nuggets - Away

Bucks Upcoming Schedule