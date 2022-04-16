Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- The Grizzlies record 115.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.
- Memphis is 44-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- Minnesota is 33-12 when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow.
- Minnesota is 39-17 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
- Memphis has a 48-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 41-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Minnesota is 31-8 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
- Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns records 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.1 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Suns
W 122-114
Home
4/5/2022
Jazz
L 121-115
Away
4/7/2022
Nuggets
L 122-109
Away
4/9/2022
Pelicans
W 141-114
Home
4/10/2022
Celtics
L 139-110
Home
4/16/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/19/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/21/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
4/23/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
W 139-132
Away
4/5/2022
Wizards
L 132-114
Home
4/7/2022
Spurs
W 127-121
Home
4/10/2022
Bulls
L 124-120
Home
4/12/2022
Clippers
W 109-104
Home
4/16/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/19/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
4/21/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/23/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
