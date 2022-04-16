Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The Grizzlies record 115.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.

Memphis is 44-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Minnesota is 33-12 when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow.

Minnesota is 39-17 when it scores more than 109.9 points.

Memphis has a 48-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.9 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 41-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Minnesota is 31-8 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.

Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns records 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.1 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/1/2022 Suns W 122-114 Home 4/5/2022 Jazz L 121-115 Away 4/7/2022 Nuggets L 122-109 Away 4/9/2022 Pelicans W 141-114 Home 4/10/2022 Celtics L 139-110 Home 4/16/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/19/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/21/2022 Timberwolves - Away 4/23/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule