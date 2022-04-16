Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The Grizzlies record 115.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Memphis is 44-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota is 33-12 when allowing fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Minnesota is 39-17 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis has a 48-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 41-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Timberwolves have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • Minnesota is 31-8 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
  • Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns records 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.1 per game. He also scores 18.1 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/1/2022

Suns

W 122-114

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

L 121-115

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

L 122-109

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

W 141-114

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

L 139-110

Home

4/16/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/3/2022

Rockets

W 139-132

Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

L 132-114

Home

4/7/2022

Spurs

W 127-121

Home

4/10/2022

Bulls

L 124-120

Home

4/12/2022

Clippers

W 109-104

Home

4/16/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/19/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/21/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17762359
NBA

How to Watch the NBA Playoffs First Round: Timberwolves at Grizzlies

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is called for his fifth foul on the play with Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) during the third quarter of a play-in game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Apr 9, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) hugs goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) after their win over the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Portimonense SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 seconds ago
Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo (80) yells to his teammates to get into position during the second half against the Minnesota United at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville SC

By Kristofer Habbas45 seconds ago
imago1010822921h
Primeira Liga

How to Watch FC Porto vs Portimonense

By Adam Childs45 seconds ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy