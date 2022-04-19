Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fall as they try to gain control of the ball during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The Grizzlies average only 2.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Timberwolves allow (113.3).
  • Memphis is 44-6 when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • Minnesota is 33-12 when giving up fewer than 115.6 points.
  • The Timberwolves' 115.9 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Minnesota is 39-17 when it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis is 48-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.9 points.
  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.0% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 46.0% from the field, it is 41-4 overall.
  • The Timberwolves are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 31-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.1 points per game and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Jazz

L 121-115

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

L 122-109

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

W 141-114

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

L 139-110

Home

4/16/2022

Timberwolves

L 130-117

Home

4/19/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

4/21/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

4/23/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Wizards

L 132-114

Home

4/7/2022

Spurs

W 127-121

Home

4/10/2022

Bulls

L 124-120

Home

4/12/2022

Clippers

W 109-104

Home

4/16/2022

Grizzlies

W 130-117

Away

4/19/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/21/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/23/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

