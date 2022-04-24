Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) as he goes to shoot the ball during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies put up 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.
  • Memphis has a 44-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
  • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 33-12.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Minnesota has put together a 39-17 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
  • Memphis has a 48-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
  • The Grizzlies grab an average of 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank sixth.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.4 assists per game.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stats and Ranks

Grizzlies RankGrizzlies StatTimberwolves StatTimberwolves Rank

18th

46.1

Field Goal %

45.7

22nd

10th

45.5

Field Goal % Allowed

46.0

16th

6th

2131

Assists

2106

7th

9th

1023

Turnovers

1126

24th

1st

800

Steals

721

3rd

1st

534

Blocks

460

3rd

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

