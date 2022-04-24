Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Target Center
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies put up 115.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves allow.
- Memphis has a 44-6 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- When Minnesota gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 33-12.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 115.9 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 109.9 the Grizzlies give up.
- Minnesota has put together a 39-17 record in games it scores more than 109.9 points.
- Memphis has a 48-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.9 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
- The Grizzlies grab an average of 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank sixth.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies scoring leader is Desmond Bane, who averages 18.2 per contest to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 10.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.4 assists per game.
- The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Bane, who makes 3.0 threes per game.
- De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.3 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns sits atop the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.1 points per game and tacks on 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Edwards with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Towns with 1.1 per game.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stats and Ranks
|Grizzlies Rank
|Grizzlies Stat
|Timberwolves Stat
|Timberwolves Rank
18th
46.1
Field Goal %
45.7
22nd
10th
45.5
Field Goal % Allowed
46.0
16th
6th
2131
Assists
2106
7th
9th
1023
Turnovers
1126
24th
1st
800
Steals
721
3rd
1st
534
Blocks
460
3rd
