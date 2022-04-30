Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies put up only 2.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Timberwolves allow (113.3).
  • When Memphis totals more than 113.3 points, it is 44-6.
  • When Minnesota gives up fewer than 115.6 points, it is 33-12.
  • The Timberwolves put up 6.0 more points per game (115.9) than the Grizzlies allow (109.9).
  • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Minnesota is 39-17.
  • Memphis is 48-8 when it allows fewer than 115.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 15th.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 18.2 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.4 in each contest.
  • Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell dishes out more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 7.1 per game. He also averages 18.1 points and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stats and Ranks

Grizzlies RankGrizzlies StatTimberwolves StatTimberwolves Rank

18th

46.1

Field Goal %

45.7

22nd

10th

45.5

Field Goal % Allowed

46.0

16th

6th

2131

Assists

2106

7th

9th

1023

Turnovers

1126

24th

1st

800

Steals

721

3rd

1st

534

Blocks

460

3rd

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

