Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

  • The 112.2 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 3.0 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).
  • Memphis has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
  • Minnesota is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Timberwolves score an average of 110.0 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.9 points, Minnesota is 15-8.
  • Memphis is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 21-2 overall.
  • The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • Minnesota is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.4 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 18.6 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
  • Anthony Edwards makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
  • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Cavaliers

W 110-106

Away

1/6/2022

Pistons

W 118-88

Home

1/8/2022

Clippers

W 123-108

Away

1/9/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Away

1/11/2022

Warriors

W 116-108

Home

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

-

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/3/2022

Clippers

W 122-104

Away

1/5/2022

Thunder

W 98-90

Home

1/7/2022

Thunder

W 135-105

Away

1/9/2022

Rockets

W 141-123

Away

1/11/2022

Pelicans

L 128-125

Away

1/13/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/16/2022

Warriors

-

Home

1/18/2022

Knicks

-

Away

1/19/2022

Hawks

-

Away

1/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

1/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

4 minutes ago
Grand Canyon
College Basketball

How to Watch Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon

4 minutes ago
TENNESSEE VOLUINTEERS
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Vanderbilt

4 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana at Iowa

4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy