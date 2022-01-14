Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

The 112.2 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 3.0 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).

Memphis has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.

Minnesota is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.

The Timberwolves score an average of 110.0 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.9 points, Minnesota is 15-8.

Memphis is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 21-2 overall.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Minnesota is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.4 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 18.6 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.

Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Cavaliers W 110-106 Away 1/6/2022 Pistons W 118-88 Home 1/8/2022 Clippers W 123-108 Away 1/9/2022 Lakers W 127-119 Away 1/11/2022 Warriors W 116-108 Home 1/13/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/14/2022 Mavericks - Home 1/17/2022 Bulls - Home 1/19/2022 Bucks - Away 1/21/2022 Nuggets - Away 1/23/2022 Mavericks - Away

