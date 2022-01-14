Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (29-14) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-21) on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- The 112.2 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 3.0 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.2).
- Memphis has a 21-2 record when putting up more than 109.2 points.
- Minnesota is 18-7 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Timberwolves score an average of 110.0 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 107.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 107.9 points, Minnesota is 15-8.
- Memphis is 23-3 when it gives up fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 21-2 overall.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Minnesota is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in scoring, tallying 17.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, grabbing 9.4 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
- Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota player with 7.0 per game. He also scores 18.6 points and pulls down 3.7 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards makes 3.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Timberwolves.
- Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
W 110-106
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
W 118-88
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
W 123-108
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
W 116-108
Home
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/14/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
1/17/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
-
Away
1/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/3/2022
Clippers
W 122-104
Away
1/5/2022
Thunder
W 98-90
Home
1/7/2022
Thunder
W 135-105
Away
1/9/2022
Rockets
W 141-123
Away
1/11/2022
Pelicans
L 128-125
Away
1/13/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/16/2022
Warriors
-
Home
1/18/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/19/2022
Hawks
-
Away
1/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away