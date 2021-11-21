Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -2.5

    220.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

    • The Timberwolves score 104.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Minnesota is 2-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
    • Memphis has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 104.9 points.
    • The Grizzlies score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 106.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • Memphis is 6-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
    • The Timberwolves average 12.9 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Grizzlies grab.
    • The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant's points (26.0 per game) and assists (7.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
    • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 8.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 7.7 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
    • Jaren Jackson Jr. makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
    • Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jackson (2.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17161819
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana-Monroe at LSU

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17152796
    College Football

    How to Watch New Mexico vs. Boise State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Titus Swen (8) powers towards the end zone during the first half of play against the at Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Wyoming vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) evades UNLV Rebels defensive back Bryce Jackson (24) to score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Utah State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Illinois vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Sacred Heart vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) hands the ball to running back SaRodorick Thompson (4) in the second half in the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy