Nov 15, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9) play the Memphis Grizzlies (8-7) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -2.5 220.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The Timberwolves score 104.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Grizzlies allow.

Minnesota is 2-2 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Memphis has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 104.9 points.

The Grizzlies score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 106.3 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Memphis is 6-2 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Minnesota's record is 6-4 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Timberwolves are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Timberwolves average 12.9 offensive rebounds per game, the same that the Grizzlies grab.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at second.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Timberwolves is Karl-Anthony Towns, who accumulates 23.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's best passer is D'Angelo Russell, who averages 5.5 assists per game to go with his 18.1 PPG scoring average.

Towns leads the Timberwolves in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Towns is Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch