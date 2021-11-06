Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-5) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (5-4) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

    • The 108.2 points per game the Grizzlies score are just 2.2 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.0).
    • When Memphis totals more than 106.0 points, it is 3-1.
    • Minnesota is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Timberwolves' 102.3 points per game are 11.0 fewer points than the 113.3 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Minnesota is 1-1 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
    • Memphis is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
    • This season, the Grizzlies have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43.9% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Memphis shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
    • The Timberwolves have shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points below the 48.7% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 25.2 points and distributing 7.1 assists.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 8.8 boards per game in addition to his 8.9 PPG average.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Karl-Anthony Towns holds the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 23.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Minnesota's assist leader is Patrick Beverley with 5.2 per game. He also averages 7.7 points per game and grabs 4.7 rebounds per game.
    • Towns is reliable from deep and leads the Timberwolves with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Minnesota's leader in steals and blocks is Towns with 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 104-101

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Heat

    L 129-103

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Nuggets

    W 106-97

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Nuggets

    W 108-106

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Wizards

    L 115-87

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Bucks

    W 113-108

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Nuggets

    L 93-91

    Home

    11/1/2021

    Magic

    L 115-97

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Clippers

    L 126-115

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Clippers

    L 104-84

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

