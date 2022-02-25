How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (41-19) will try to build on a five-game road winning streak when they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-28) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Target Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-1.5
239.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies score just 2.1 more points per game (113.8) than the Timberwolves allow (111.7).
- Memphis has a 32-5 record when putting up more than 111.7 points.
- Minnesota is 23-8 when giving up fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Timberwolves' 113.2 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 109.0 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.0 points, Minnesota is 24-12.
- Memphis has a 33-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.2 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 13th.
- The Grizzlies pull down an average of 13.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Timberwolves by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 26.8 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, pulling down an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 7.0 points per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns has the top spot on the Timberwolves leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also scores 18.8 points per game and tacks on 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Edwards (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
