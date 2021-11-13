Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (1-12) aim to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Smoothie King Center
    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

    Grizzlies vs Pelicans Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -4

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

    • The Grizzlies put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Pelicans allow (112.5).
    • Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.
    • New Orleans is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Pelicans' 101.4 points per game are 13.2 fewer points than the 114.6 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Memphis' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.
    • The Grizzlies average 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 more rebounds than the Pelicans grab per game (12.5).
    • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 26.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.
    • Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Morant and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Jonas Valanciunas holds the top spot on the Pelicans leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 20.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
    • Devonte' Graham records more assists than any other New Orleans teammate with 5.5 per game. He also averages 15.8 points and grabs 2.8 rebounds per game.
    • Graham is reliable from three-point range and leads the Pelicans with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • New Orleans' leader in steals is Graham (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Valanciunas (0.9 per game).

    How To Watch

    Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    7:00
    PM/EST
