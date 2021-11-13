Nov 12, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham (4) is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward LaMarcus Aldridge (21) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (1-12) aim to break a six-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -4 217.5 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Pelicans allow (112.5).

Memphis has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 112.5 points.

New Orleans is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Pelicans' 101.4 points per game are 13.2 fewer points than the 114.6 the Grizzlies allow.

Memphis' record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 11th.

The Grizzlies average 13.4 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.9 more rebounds than the Pelicans grab per game (12.5).

The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank fourth.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 26.5 points and dishes out 7.2 assists per game.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 8.8 boards in each contest while scoring 8.1 points per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Morant and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Morant leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.9 per contest.

Pelicans Players to Watch