The Memphis Grizzlies (45-22) will host the New York Knicks (28-38) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Knicks

The Grizzlies score 114.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up.

Memphis has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

When New York gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 25-23.

The Knicks put up an average of 105.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.3 points, New York is 14-8.

Memphis has a 20-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.8 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Memphis has a 35-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

New York is 14-7 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.5 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Evan Fournier makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.

New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/28/2022 Spurs W 118-105 Home 3/3/2022 Celtics L 120-107 Away 3/5/2022 Magic W 124-96 Home 3/6/2022 Rockets L 123-112 Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans W 132-111 Home 3/11/2022 Knicks - Home 3/13/2022 Thunder - Away 3/15/2022 Pacers - Away 3/18/2022 Hawks - Away 3/20/2022 Rockets - Away 3/23/2022 Nets - Home

