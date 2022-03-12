How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (45-22) will host the New York Knicks (28-38) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Knicks
- The Grizzlies score 114.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up.
- Memphis has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
- When New York gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 25-23.
- The Knicks put up an average of 105.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, New York is 14-8.
- Memphis has a 20-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Grizzlies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- Memphis has a 35-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- New York is 14-7 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.5 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Evan Fournier makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
- New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/28/2022
Spurs
W 118-105
Home
3/3/2022
Celtics
L 120-107
Away
3/5/2022
Magic
W 124-96
Home
3/6/2022
Rockets
L 123-112
Away
3/8/2022
Pelicans
W 132-111
Home
3/11/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/13/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/15/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/18/2022
Hawks
-
Away
3/20/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/23/2022
Nets
-
Home
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/2/2022
76ers
L 123-108
Away
3/4/2022
Suns
L 115-114
Away
3/6/2022
Clippers
W 116-93
Away
3/7/2022
Kings
W 131-115
Away
3/9/2022
Mavericks
W 107-77
Away
3/11/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/13/2022
Nets
-
Away
3/16/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
3/18/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/20/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/22/2022
Hawks
-
Home