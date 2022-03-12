Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (45-22) will host the New York Knicks (28-38) after winning three straight home games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Knicks

  • The Grizzlies score 114.2 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 106.8 the Knicks give up.
  • Memphis has a 39-9 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
  • When New York gives up fewer than 114.2 points, it is 25-23.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 105.8 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.3 points, New York is 14-8.
  • Memphis has a 20-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.8 points.
  • The Grizzlies make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
  • Memphis has a 35-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • New York is 14-7 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 27.5 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, pulling down 9.8 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Knicks.
  • New York's leader in steals is Alec Burks (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mitchell Robinson (1.6 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

W 118-105

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

L 120-107

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

W 124-96

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

L 123-112

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

W 132-111

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Hawks

-

Away

3/20/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/23/2022

Nets

-

Home

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

76ers

L 123-108

Away

3/4/2022

Suns

L 115-114

Away

3/6/2022

Clippers

W 116-93

Away

3/7/2022

Kings

W 131-115

Away

3/9/2022

Mavericks

W 107-77

Away

3/11/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/13/2022

Nets

-

Away

3/16/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

3/18/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/20/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/22/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
