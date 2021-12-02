How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) will look to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- The Grizzlies record 110.0 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 106.1 the Thunder give up.
- Memphis has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Oklahoma City is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
- The Thunder's 99.0 points per game are 15.4 fewer points than the 114.4 the Grizzlies allow.
- Memphis' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Memphis has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Thunder are shooting 41.0% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 47.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 24.1 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
- Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
W 119-118
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
L 126-113
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
L 132-100
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
W 128-101
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
W 98-91
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/8/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/9/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/11/2021
Rockets
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Hawks
L 113-101
Away
11/24/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
11/26/2021
Wizards
L 101-99
Home
11/29/2021
Rockets
L 102-89
Away
12/1/2021
Rockets
L 114-110
Home
12/2/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/6/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home