    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 28, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzles center Steven Adams (4) defend Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) will look to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

    • The Grizzlies record 110.0 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 106.1 the Thunder give up.
    • Memphis has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
    • Oklahoma City is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.
    • The Thunder's 99.0 points per game are 15.4 fewer points than the 114.4 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Memphis' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Memphis has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
    • The Thunder are shooting 41.0% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 47.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 24.1 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.
    • Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    W 119-118

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    L 126-113

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    L 132-100

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    W 128-101

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    W 98-91

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-101

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wizards

    L 101-99

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Rockets

    L 102-89

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Rockets

    L 114-110

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

