The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-15) will look to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (11-10) on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The Grizzlies record 110.0 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 106.1 the Thunder give up.

Memphis has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Oklahoma City is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 110.0 points.

The Thunder's 99.0 points per game are 15.4 fewer points than the 114.4 the Grizzlies allow.

Memphis' record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 99.0 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Thunder are shooting 41.0% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 47.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Oklahoma City is 1-1 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 24.1 points and distributing 6.8 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.0 boards in each contest while scoring 6.4 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is Morant, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.1 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in both rebounds and assists with 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 21.2 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's team.

Luguentz Dort is the most prolific from distance for the Thunder, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Jazz W 119-118 Away 11/24/2021 Raptors L 126-113 Home 11/26/2021 Hawks L 132-100 Home 11/28/2021 Kings W 128-101 Home 11/30/2021 Raptors W 98-91 Away 12/2/2021 Thunder - Home 12/4/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/6/2021 Heat - Away 12/8/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/9/2021 Lakers - Home 12/11/2021 Rockets - Home

