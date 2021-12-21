Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The Grizzlies record 111.1 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 108.1 the Thunder allow.

When Memphis totals more than 108.1 points, it is 12-2.

Oklahoma City has an 8-11 record when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.

The Thunder's 99.1 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up.

Oklahoma City has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.

Memphis has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.1 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Memphis is 14-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Thunder's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey has racked up 7.2 boards and 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Kenrich Williams (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Rockets W 113-106 Home 12/13/2021 76ers W 126-91 Home 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers W 113-103 Away 12/17/2021 Kings W 124-105 Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers L 105-100 Home 12/20/2021 Thunder - Home 12/23/2021 Warriors - Away 12/26/2021 Kings - Away 12/27/2021 Suns - Away 12/29/2021 Lakers - Home 12/31/2021 Spurs - Home

