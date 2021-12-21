Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) dribbles as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (19-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

    • The Grizzlies record 111.1 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 108.1 the Thunder allow.
    • When Memphis totals more than 108.1 points, it is 12-2.
    • Oklahoma City has an 8-11 record when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.
    • The Thunder's 99.1 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up.
    • Oklahoma City has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Memphis has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.1 points.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
    • Memphis is 14-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • The Thunder's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Thunder Players to Watch

    • Josh Giddey has racked up 7.2 boards and 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
    • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.
    • Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Kenrich Williams (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    W 113-106

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    W 126-91

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 113-103

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    W 124-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 105-100

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    Thunder Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Raptors

    W 110-109

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Lakers

    L 116-95

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Mavericks

    L 103-84

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Pelicans

    L 113-110

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 104-103

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

