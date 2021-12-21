Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (19-12) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (9-19) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- The Grizzlies record 111.1 points per game, only 3.0 more points than the 108.1 the Thunder allow.
- When Memphis totals more than 108.1 points, it is 12-2.
- Oklahoma City has an 8-11 record when giving up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Thunder's 99.1 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 108.7 points.
- Memphis has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.1 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 14-2 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- The Thunder's 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.4 per contest to go with 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey has racked up 7.2 boards and 6.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Thunder leaderboards in those categories.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 21.6 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 4.6 rebounds and averages 4.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is the top shooter from deep for the Thunder, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Kenrich Williams (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Oklahoma City while Darius Bazley (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Rockets
W 113-106
Home
12/13/2021
76ers
W 126-91
Home
12/15/2021
Trail Blazers
W 113-103
Away
12/17/2021
Kings
W 124-105
Away
12/19/2021
Trail Blazers
L 105-100
Home
12/20/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/23/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/26/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/29/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/31/2021
Spurs
-
Home
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Raptors
W 110-109
Away
12/10/2021
Lakers
L 116-95
Home
12/12/2021
Mavericks
L 103-84
Home
12/15/2021
Pelicans
L 113-110
Home
12/18/2021
Clippers
W 104-103
Home
12/20/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
12/22/2021
Nuggets
-
Home
12/23/2021
Suns
-
Away
12/26/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/28/2021
Kings
-
Away
12/29/2021
Suns
-
Away