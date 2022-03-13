Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks for an open lane as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-46) will try to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (46-22) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Grizzlies

  • The Grizzlies average 114.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.2 the Thunder give up.
  • Memphis has a 37-7 record when scoring more than 110.2 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 114.3 points, it is 17-28.
  • The Thunder put up an average of 102.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 109.3 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 109.3 points, Oklahoma City is 9-8.
  • Memphis is 15-1 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at sixth.
  • The Grizzlies pull down an average of 14.1 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Thunder by 3.8 rebounds per contest.
  • The Grizzlies are the best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 13th.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.7 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.8 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.
  • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who makes 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 23.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort is reliable from three-point range and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley (1.1 per game).

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
