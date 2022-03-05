Mar 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) battles with Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) for the ball during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) face the Orlando Magic (15-48) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Magic

The Grizzlies average 113.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 112.0 the Magic allow.

Memphis has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.

Orlando has a 15-21 record when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Orlando is 10-13.

Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.

Memphis is 30-2 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

Orlando is 9-11 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.8 points per game along with 6.6 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.0 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.3 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.

Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Trail Blazers L 123-119 Home 2/24/2022 Timberwolves L 119-114 Away 2/26/2022 Bulls W 116-110 Away 2/28/2022 Spurs W 118-105 Home 3/3/2022 Celtics L 120-107 Away 3/5/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Rockets - Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/11/2022 Knicks - Home 3/13/2022 Thunder - Away 3/15/2022 Pacers - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule