How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) battles with Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) for the ball during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) face the Orlando Magic (15-48) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Magic

  • The Grizzlies average 113.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 112.0 the Magic allow.
  • Memphis has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • Orlando has a 15-21 record when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Magic's 104.0 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.2 points, Orlando is 10-13.
  • Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 30-2 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
  • Orlando is 9-11 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.8 points per game along with 6.6 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.0 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.3 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
  • Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Trail Blazers

L 123-119

Home

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-114

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

W 116-110

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

W 118-105

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

L 120-107

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

-

Home

3/13/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/15/2022

Pacers

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/16/2022

Hawks

L 130-109

Home

2/25/2022

Rockets

W 119-111

Home

2/28/2022

Pacers

W 119-103

Home

3/2/2022

Pacers

L 122-114

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

W 103-97

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

-

Home

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
