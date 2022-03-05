How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) face the Orlando Magic (15-48) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Magic
- The Grizzlies average 113.8 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 112.0 the Magic allow.
- Memphis has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- Orlando has a 15-21 record when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Magic's 104.0 points per game are 5.2 fewer points than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 109.2 points, Orlando is 10-13.
- Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Magic allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 30-2 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
- Orlando is 9-11 when it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.8 points per game along with 6.6 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.9 boards in each contest while scoring 7.0 points per game.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also notches 14.3 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Trail Blazers
L 123-119
Home
2/24/2022
Timberwolves
L 119-114
Away
2/26/2022
Bulls
W 116-110
Away
2/28/2022
Spurs
W 118-105
Home
3/3/2022
Celtics
L 120-107
Away
3/5/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/6/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/8/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/11/2022
Knicks
-
Home
3/13/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/15/2022
Pacers
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Hawks
L 130-109
Home
2/25/2022
Rockets
W 119-111
Home
2/28/2022
Pacers
W 119-103
Home
3/2/2022
Pacers
L 122-114
Home
3/4/2022
Raptors
W 103-97
Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
-
Home
How To Watch
March
5
2022
Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV