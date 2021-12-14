Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/13/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) battle for ball control at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-12) will look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-11) on Monday, December 13, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, December 13, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. 76ers

The 76ers put up only 3.4 fewer points per game (106.5) than the Grizzlies give up (109.9).

Philadelphia has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 109.9 points.

Memphis has an 11-1 record when giving up fewer than 106.5 points.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 110.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 105.9 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Memphis is 12-3.

Philadelphia is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.

The 76ers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Philadelphia is 12-2 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

This season, Memphis has an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The 76ers leader in points and assists is Tyrese Maxey, who scores 16.4 points per game to go with 4.6 assists.

Andre Drummond leads Philadelphia in rebounding, pulling down 9.7 boards per game while also scoring 6.3 points a contest.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Seth Curry, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is a standout on the defensive end for Philadelphia, leading the team in steals with 1.8 per game and blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 16.5 points per game and is the top scorer for the Grizzlies.

The Memphis leaders in rebounding and assists are Steven Adams with 8.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.0 points and 2.7 assists per game) and Tyus Jones with 4.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Desmond Bane is consistent from three-point range and leads the Grizzlies with 2.6 made threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jackson with 1.9 per game.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Hawks W 98-96 Away 12/6/2021 Hornets W 127-124 Away 12/8/2021 Hornets W 110-106 Away 12/9/2021 Jazz L 118-96 Home 12/11/2021 Warriors W 102-93 Home 12/13/2021 Grizzlies - Away 12/15/2021 Heat - Home 12/16/2021 Nets - Away 12/19/2021 Pelicans - Home 12/20/2021 Celtics - Away 12/23/2021 Hawks - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule