Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (7-3) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-5) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at FedExForum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

The 111.0 points per game the Suns put up are the same as the Grizzlies allow.

Phoenix is 4-0 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

When Memphis gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 3-0.

The Grizzlies put up just 0.5 more points per game (109.7) than the Suns give up (109.2).

When it scores more than 109.2 points, Memphis is 3-1.

Phoenix's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 109.7 points.

The Suns make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Phoenix has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker leads the Suns in scoring, tallying 22.6 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

JaVale McGee is Phoenix's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.4 per game, while Chris Paul is its best passer, distributing 10.9 assists in each contest.

Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.3 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Paul and Mikal Bridges lead Phoenix on the defensive end, with Paul leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Bridges in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies' Ja Morant averages enough points (26.5 per game) and assists (7.3 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Steven Adams grabs 8.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.4 points per game and adds 2.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.

Desmond Bane is dependable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.5 made threes per game.

Memphis' leader in steals is Morant (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.9 per game).

Suns Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Pelicans W 112-100 Home 11/4/2021 Rockets W 123-111 Home 11/6/2021 Hawks W 121-117 Home 11/8/2021 Kings W 109-104 Away 11/10/2021 Trail Blazers W 119-109 Home 11/12/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/14/2021 Rockets - Away 11/15/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/17/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/19/2021 Mavericks - Home 11/21/2021 Nuggets - Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule