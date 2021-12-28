Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) celebrates after a basket during the fourth quarter Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

    The Phoenix Suns (26-6) play the Memphis Grizzlies (20-14) on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

    • Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Footprint Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Suns

    Suns

    -8.5

    220.5 points

    Key Stats for Suns vs. Grizzlies

    • The Suns put up 111.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 108.5 the Grizzlies give up.
    • Phoenix has a 20-0 record when putting up more than 108.5 points.
    • Memphis is 16-3 when giving up fewer than 111.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies score an average of 111.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 104.4 the Suns allow.
    • Memphis is 17-3 when it scores more than 104.4 points.
    • Phoenix is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
    • The Suns are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
    • The Suns average 9.3 offensive boards per game, 3.7 rebounds fewer than the Grizzlies.
    • The Suns are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank first.

    Suns Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Suns this season is Devin Booker, who averages 22.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
    • Deandre Ayton leads Phoenix in rebounding, averaging 11.1 per game, while Chris Paul leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 9.9 in each contest.
    • Booker leads the Suns in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Phoenix steals leader is Paul, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Ayton, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Desmond Bane is the top scorer for the Grizzlies with 16.7 points per game. He also adds 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Steven Adams puts up a stat line of 8.9 rebounds, 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game for Memphis to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyus Jones holds the top spot for assists with 4.1 per game, adding 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.
    • Bane is reliable from distance and leads the Grizzlies with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • De'Anthony Melton (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Memphis while Jaren Jackson Jr. (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
