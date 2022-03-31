Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference's top two teams, the Phoenix Suns (62-14) and the Memphis Grizzlies (54-23), hit the court at FedExForum on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

  • The Grizzlies score 115.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 106.8 the Suns give up.
  • When Memphis puts up more than 106.8 points, it is 48-9.
  • When Phoenix gives up fewer than 115.4 points, it is 55-4.
  • The Suns' 115.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up.
  • Phoenix is 47-5 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
  • Memphis' record is 46-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • In games Memphis shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 43-5 overall.
  • The Suns are shooting 48.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 51-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 10.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 26.4 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Deandre Ayton puts up a stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 17.2 points and 1.4 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Cameron Johnson is reliable from deep and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Paul (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Nets

W 132-120

Home

3/24/2022

Pacers

W 133-103

Home

3/26/2022

Bucks

W 127-102

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

W 123-95

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

W 112-111

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

-

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

-

Home

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/20/2022

Kings

W 127-124

Away

3/23/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-116

Away

3/24/2022

Nuggets

W 140-130

Away

3/27/2022

76ers

W 114-104

Home

3/30/2022

Warriors

W 107-103

Away

4/1/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

4/3/2022

Thunder

-

Away

4/5/2022

Lakers

-

Home

4/6/2022

Clippers

-

Away

4/8/2022

Jazz

-

Away

4/10/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
USATSI_17992578
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Yankees at Phillies

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
naomi-osaka
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA Semifinal 1, ATP Quarterfinal 3

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
RED SOX
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) drives with the ball as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy