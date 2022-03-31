Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) has the ball stolen by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Delon Wright (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference's top two teams, the Phoenix Suns (62-14) and the Memphis Grizzlies (54-23), hit the court at FedExForum on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Suns

The Grizzlies score 115.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 106.8 the Suns give up.

When Memphis puts up more than 106.8 points, it is 48-9.

When Phoenix gives up fewer than 115.4 points, it is 55-4.

The Suns' 115.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies give up.

Phoenix is 47-5 when it scores more than 109.1 points.

Memphis' record is 46-8 when it gives up fewer than 115.2 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Suns allow to opponents.

In games Memphis shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 43-5 overall.

The Suns are shooting 48.7% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 45.2% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix has compiled a 51-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 27.6 points and dishes out 6.7 assists per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 10.0 rebounds per game while also scoring 7.1 points a contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker is the top scorer for the Suns with 26.4 points per game. He also adds 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game to his statistics.

Deandre Ayton puts up a stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 17.2 points and 1.4 assists per game for Phoenix to take the top rebound spot on the team. Chris Paul has the top spot for assists with 10.7 per game, adding 15.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Cameron Johnson is reliable from deep and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.

Paul (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while JaVale McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/23/2022 Nets W 132-120 Home 3/24/2022 Pacers W 133-103 Home 3/26/2022 Bucks W 127-102 Home 3/28/2022 Warriors W 123-95 Home 3/30/2022 Spurs W 112-111 Away 4/1/2022 Suns - Home 4/5/2022 Jazz - Away 4/7/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/9/2022 Pelicans - Home 4/10/2022 Celtics - Home

Suns Upcoming Schedule