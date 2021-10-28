Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Moda Center

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Trail Blazers -2.5 234 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

Last year, the Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allowed.

When Portland totaled more than 112.3 points last season, it went 33-9.

Memphis went 35-14 last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.

The Grizzlies put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (113.3) than the Trail Blazers gave up to opponents (114.3).

When it scored more than 114.3 points last season, Memphis went 27-6.

Portland had a 25-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.3 points.

The Trail Blazers were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked fourth.

The Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Grizzlies were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season along with 7.5 assists.

Robert Covington pulled down 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.

Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.

Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch