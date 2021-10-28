Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) tries to shoot over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Trail Blazers

    -2.5

    234 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    • Last year, the Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allowed.
    • When Portland totaled more than 112.3 points last season, it went 33-9.
    • Memphis went 35-14 last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.
    • The Grizzlies put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (113.3) than the Trail Blazers gave up to opponents (114.3).
    • When it scored more than 114.3 points last season, Memphis went 27-6.
    • Portland had a 25-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.3 points.
    • The Trail Blazers were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked fourth.
    • The Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Grizzlies were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season along with 7.5 assists.
    • Robert Covington pulled down 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
    • Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.
    • Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant scored 19.1 points and dished out 7.4 assists per game last season.
    • Steven Adams averaged 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
    • Dillon Brooks made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Brandon Clarke compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    27
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

