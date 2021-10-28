Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (2-1) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 27, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Moda Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Trail Blazers
-2.5
234 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
- Last year, the Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 112.3 the Grizzlies allowed.
- When Portland totaled more than 112.3 points last season, it went 33-9.
- Memphis went 35-14 last season when allowing fewer than 116.1 points.
- The Grizzlies put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (113.3) than the Trail Blazers gave up to opponents (114.3).
- When it scored more than 114.3 points last season, Memphis went 27-6.
- Portland had a 25-10 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 113.3 points.
- The Trail Blazers were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked fourth.
- The Trail Blazers and the Grizzlies were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 10.6 and 11.2 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Grizzlies were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Trail Blazers finished third.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard scored 28.8 points per game last season along with 7.5 assists.
- Robert Covington pulled down 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
- Lillard knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.1 per contest a season ago.
- Covington was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant scored 19.1 points and dished out 7.4 assists per game last season.
- Steven Adams averaged 8.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.6 PPG average.
- Dillon Brooks made 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Kyle Anderson averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Brandon Clarke compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
