Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

The Memphis Grizzlies (17-11) will try to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (11-17) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2.5 217.5 points

Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies record 111.0 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Memphis totals more than 111.2 points, it is 10-2.

When Portland gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 9-3.

The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Portland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.

Memphis is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.

The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 12.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch