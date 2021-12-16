Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (17-11) will try to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (11-17) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Moda Center
- Live Stream: FuboTV
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-2.5
217.5 points
Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies record 111.0 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
- When Memphis totals more than 111.2 points, it is 10-2.
- When Portland gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 9-3.
- The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Portland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
- Memphis is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies average 12.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Grizzlies sit at third in rebounding in the league.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Damian Lillard's points (22.0 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
- Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
- CJ McCollum makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
- Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.1 per game.
