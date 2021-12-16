Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    December 16, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 13, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) loses the ball as he drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (17-11) will try to continue a four-game road winning streak when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (11-17) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Grizzlies

    -2.5

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies

    • The Grizzlies record 111.0 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 111.2 the Trail Blazers give up.
    • When Memphis totals more than 111.2 points, it is 10-2.
    • When Portland gives up fewer than 111.0 points, it is 9-3.
    • The Trail Blazers' 108.2 points per game are only 1.0 fewer point than the 109.2 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
    • Portland has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 109.2 points.
    • Memphis is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 108.2 points.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
    • The Grizzlies average 12.8 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Trail Blazers by 2.7 rebounds per contest.
    • The Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.7 per contest to go with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.6 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.3 in each contest.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • Damian Lillard's points (22.0 per game) and assists (7.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Trail Blazers' leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum makes 3.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Trail Blazers.
    • Portland's leader in steals is Nurkic with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Robert Covington with 1.1 per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

