Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at FedExForum. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

    • The 111.5 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.4).
    • Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 111.4 points.
    • Portland has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Trail Blazers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Grizzlies allow (108.9).
    • When it scores more than 108.9 points, Portland is 10-7.
    • Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
    • Memphis is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
    • The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.7% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • Portland is 7-7 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
    • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

    Trail Blazers Players to Watch

    • The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard averages enough points (22.8 per game) and assists (7.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.
    • CJ McCollum is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
    • Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    12/9/2021

    Lakers

    W 108-95

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Rockets

    W 113-106

    Home

    12/13/2021

    76ers

    W 126-91

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 113-103

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Kings

    W 124-105

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

    Date Opponent Score Home/Away

    12/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 104-94

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 116-111

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Suns

    L 111-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 113-103

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hornets

    W 125-116

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17382560
