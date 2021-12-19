Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 17, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) dunks the ball in front of Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-11) hope to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at FedExForum. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

The 111.5 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 0.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.4).

Memphis is 12-2 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Portland has a 10-4 record when allowing fewer than 111.5 points.

The Trail Blazers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (108.6) than the Grizzlies allow (108.9).

When it scores more than 108.9 points, Portland is 10-7.

Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.6 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Memphis is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.7% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Portland is 7-7 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, averaging 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.2 in each contest.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Memphis steals leader is De'Anthony Melton, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Jackson, who compiles 1.9 rejections per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard averages enough points (22.8 per game) and assists (7.7 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Jusuf Nurkic's stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Portland rebounding leaderboard.

CJ McCollum is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Trail Blazers, hitting 3.2 threes per game.

Robert Covington is at the top of the Portland steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/9/2021 Lakers W 108-95 Home 12/11/2021 Rockets W 113-106 Home 12/13/2021 76ers W 126-91 Home 12/15/2021 Trail Blazers W 113-103 Away 12/17/2021 Kings W 124-105 Away 12/19/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 12/20/2021 Thunder - Home 12/23/2021 Warriors - Away 12/26/2021 Kings - Away 12/27/2021 Suns - Away 12/29/2021 Lakers - Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule