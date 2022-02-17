Feb 14, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) gets a pass in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-18) host the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

The Grizzlies average only 1.8 more points per game (113.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.9).

Memphis is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

When Portland gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 22-13.

The Trail Blazers' 107.9 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 108.7 points, Portland is 18-11.

Memphis' record is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Memphis is 24-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Portland is 17-12 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 26.4 points per game along with 6.8 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Anfernee Simons averages 16.7 points and adds 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.

Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.7 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.

Simons is consistent from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.0 made threes per game.

Nurkic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Nassir Little (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Magic W 135-115 Away 2/8/2022 Clippers W 135-109 Home 2/10/2022 Pistons W 132-107 Away 2/12/2022 Hornets W 125-118 Away 2/15/2022 Pelicans W 121-109 Away 2/16/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 2/24/2022 Timberwolves - Away 2/26/2022 Bulls - Away 2/28/2022 Spurs - Home 3/3/2022 Celtics - Away 3/5/2022 Magic - Home

