How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 14, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) gets a pass in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-18) host the Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies will put their six-game win streak on the line against the Trail Blazers, who have won three straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Grizzlies average only 1.8 more points per game (113.7) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.9).
  • Memphis is 32-4 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 113.7 points, it is 22-13.
  • The Trail Blazers' 107.9 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 108.7 points, Portland is 18-11.
  • Memphis' record is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Memphis is 24-1 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Trail Blazers have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • Portland is 17-12 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 26.4 points per game along with 6.8 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 7.1 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Anfernee Simons averages 16.7 points and adds 3.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Trail Blazers' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Jusuf Nurkic is at the top of the Portland rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.7 points and adds 2.8 assists per game.
  • Simons is consistent from deep and leads the Trail Blazers with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Nurkic (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Portland while Nassir Little (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Magic

W 135-115

Away

2/8/2022

Clippers

W 135-109

Home

2/10/2022

Pistons

W 132-107

Away

2/12/2022

Hornets

W 125-118

Away

2/15/2022

Pelicans

W 121-109

Away

2/16/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

-

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

-

Home

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Bucks

L 137-108

Home

2/8/2022

Magic

L 113-95

Home

2/9/2022

Lakers

W 107-105

Home

2/12/2022

Knicks

W 112-103

Home

2/14/2022

Bucks

W 122-107

Away

2/16/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

2/24/2022

Warriors

-

Home

2/27/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/2/2022

Suns

-

Away

3/5/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

3/7/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
