Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (9-10) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (8-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Kings

    • The 109.7 points per game the Grizzlies score are the same as the Kings allow.
    • Memphis is 6-2 when scoring more than 112.4 points.
    • When Sacramento gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 4-7.
    • The Kings put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 116.4 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 116.4 points.
    • Memphis' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Kings allow to opponents.
    • Memphis is 6-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Kings' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (48.4%).
    • Sacramento has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 24.1 points and distributing 6.8 assists.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.
    • The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox racks up 20.7 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Richaun Holmes grabs 9.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.4 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
    • Buddy Hield is dependable from distance and leads the Kings with 4.2 made threes per game.
    • Tyrese Haliburton (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 138-95

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    W 119-118

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    L 126-113

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    L 132-100

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    Kings Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Raptors

    L 108-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 123-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    76ers

    L 102-94

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 125-121

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Lakers

    W 141-137

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Villanova vs. La Salle in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) defending during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    La Salle vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks as Memphis Grizzles guard Desmond Bane (22) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Cameron Brown (3) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers guard Christian Ray (3) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Ball
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Conference Semifinals: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238958
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy