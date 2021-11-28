Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) works around Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) for a shot in the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-10) take the court against the Sacramento Kings (8-12) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Kings

The 109.7 points per game the Grizzlies score are the same as the Kings allow.

Memphis is 6-2 when scoring more than 112.4 points.

When Sacramento gives up fewer than 109.7 points, it is 4-7.

The Kings put up an average of 110.7 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 116.4 the Grizzlies allow.

Sacramento is 5-1 when it scores more than 116.4 points.

Memphis' record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 110.7 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Kings allow to opponents.

Memphis is 6-1 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Kings' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (48.4%).

Sacramento has compiled a 5-2 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 24.1 points and distributing 6.8 assists.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 7.8 boards per game in addition to his 6.7 PPG average.

The Grizzlies get the most three-point shooting production out of Desmond Bane, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox racks up 20.7 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Kings' leaderboards in those statistics.

Richaun Holmes grabs 9.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.4 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Buddy Hield is dependable from distance and leads the Kings with 4.2 made threes per game.

Tyrese Haliburton (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Sacramento while Holmes (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/18/2021 Clippers W 120-108 Home 11/20/2021 Timberwolves L 138-95 Away 11/22/2021 Jazz W 119-118 Away 11/24/2021 Raptors L 126-113 Home 11/26/2021 Hawks L 132-100 Home 11/28/2021 Kings - Home 11/30/2021 Raptors - Away 12/2/2021 Thunder - Home 12/4/2021 Mavericks - Away 12/6/2021 Heat - Away 12/8/2021 Mavericks - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule