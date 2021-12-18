Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (18-11) will visit the Sacramento Kings (12-17) after winning five road games in a row. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 17, 2021. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Kings
Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies score only 2.9 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Kings give up (114.0).
- Memphis has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 114.0 points.
- When Sacramento gives up fewer than 111.1 points, it is 7-8.
- The Kings' 111.1 points per game are just 2.1 more points than the 109.0 the Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 109.0 points, Sacramento is 11-3.
- Memphis is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 111.1 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 12th.
- The Grizzlies grab an average of 12.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 1.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Kings are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 8.8 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.2 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jackson leads them in blocks with 1.9 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox is the top scorer for the Kings with 21.3 points per game. He also adds 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Richaun Holmes has a stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 14.0 points and 1.4 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 5.7 per game, adding 11.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- Buddy Hield is dependable from deep and leads the Kings with 3.5 made threes per game.
- Sacramento's leader in steals is Haliburton (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Holmes (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
