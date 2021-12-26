Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza (2) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (19-14) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (13-20) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Grizzlies

    • The Grizzlies average 110.5 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 114.0 the Kings give up.
    • Memphis is 10-1 when scoring more than 114.0 points.
    • Sacramento has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
    • The Kings put up an average of 110.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 108.7 the Grizzlies allow.
    • Sacramento is 12-3 when it scores more than 108.7 points.
    • Memphis has a 15-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.2 points.
    • The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
    • The Grizzlies grab an average of 12.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Kings by 2.1 rebounds per contest.
    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies scoring leader is Jaren Jackson Jr., who averages 16.5 per contest to go with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' leading rebounder, pulling down 8.9 per game, while Tyus Jones is its best passer, averaging 4.1 assists in each contest.
    • Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • De'Anthony Melton and Jackson lead Memphis on the defensive end, with Melton leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Jackson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox sits at the top of the Kings scoring leaderboard with 21.3 points per game. He also collects 3.7 rebounds and averages 5.0 assists per game.
    • Harrison Barnes puts up a stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 17.5 points and 2.5 assists per game for Sacramento to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Haliburton has the top spot for assists with 6.4 per game, adding 13.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per matchup.
    • Buddy Hield knocks down 3.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Kings.
    • Sacramento's leader in steals and blocks is Haliburton with 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

