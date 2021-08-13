How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings in NBA Summer League 2021: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NBA action continues in Las Vegas as the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings look to gain experience and make roster decisions ahead of the 2021-22 season.
On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings face off at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. With many players looking to gain exposure and showcase their skills, this game could have major implications on who makes the 15-man roster for each of these respective squads for the upcoming season.

Sacramento still has a perfect record at 2-0 after wins over the Hornets and Wizards. With that in mind, they have a tough game ahead of them against the talented 1-1 Grizzlies. Luckily for NBA fans, both of these teams have a ton of exciting young players.

Second-year player Desmond Bane is one of NBA Summer League’s top scorers, producing 24.0 points per game. The Grizzlies guard is also shooting nearly 70% from deep, looking like he’s taken a huge leap since last season.

Davion Mitchell is the headline player for the Kings, immediately putting the league on notice with his lockdown defense early in his NBA career. Through two games, he’s averaged 11.0 points and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While NBA Summer League is typically a place for young rookies to showcase their talent, both the Kings and Grizzlies are looking to add players to help them make a playoff push in the upcoming season. Due to this, their rosters are highly competitive, setting the stage for this being a great matchup on Friday night.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
9
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
