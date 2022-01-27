Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-30) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Grizzlies vs Spurs Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Grizzlies

-4.5

229 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

  • The 111.6 points per game the Grizzlies score are only 0.7 more points than the Spurs give up (110.9).
  • When Memphis puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 23-3.
  • San Antonio is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
  • The Spurs score only 2.5 more points per game (110.9) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (108.4).
  • San Antonio has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
  • Memphis is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.
  • The Grizzlies average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
  • The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 25.3 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (19.3 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
  • Devin Vassell is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 21, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) drives into Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) elbows Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in te nose during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Indiana vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Marquette vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) shoots the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Penn State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) shoots the ball asSt. John's Red Storm center Joel Soriano (11) defends during the first half at Walsh Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Seton Hall vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

34 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy