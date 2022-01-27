Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (32-17) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-30) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. This is the second matchup between the squads this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: AT&T Center
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-4.5
229 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies
- The 111.6 points per game the Grizzlies score are only 0.7 more points than the Spurs give up (110.9).
- When Memphis puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 23-3.
- San Antonio is 16-8 when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Spurs score only 2.5 more points per game (110.9) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (108.4).
- San Antonio has put together a 13-14 record in games it scores more than 108.4 points.
- Memphis is 25-4 when it allows fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at fifth.
- The Grizzlies average 13.5 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 25.3 points per game along with 6.9 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (19.3 per game) and assists (9.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.1 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.9 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Devin Vassell is dependable from distance and leads the Spurs with 1.8 made threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Poeltl (1.7 per game).
