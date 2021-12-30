Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

The 110.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 1.1 more points than the Spurs allow (109.8).

When Memphis puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 14-2.

San Antonio has an 11-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.

The Spurs score only 3.2 more points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.3).

When it scores more than 108.3 points, San Antonio is 11-9.

Memphis' record is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Grizzlies make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Memphis is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.

This season, San Antonio has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.1 assists per game.

Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Doug McDermott is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.4 per game.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/20/2021 Thunder L 102-99 Home 12/23/2021 Warriors L 113-104 Away 12/26/2021 Kings W 127-102 Away 12/27/2021 Suns W 114-113 Away 12/29/2021 Lakers W 104-99 Home 12/31/2021 Spurs - Home 1/3/2022 Nets - Away 1/4/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/6/2022 Pistons - Home 1/8/2022 Clippers - Away 1/9/2022 Lakers - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule