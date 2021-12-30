Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs
- The 110.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 1.1 more points than the Spurs allow (109.8).
- When Memphis puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 14-2.
- San Antonio has an 11-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Spurs score only 3.2 more points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.3).
- When it scores more than 108.3 points, San Antonio is 11-9.
- Memphis' record is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Grizzlies make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Memphis is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
- This season, San Antonio has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
- Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.1 assists per game.
- Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
- Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Doug McDermott is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.4 per game.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/20/2021
Thunder
L 102-99
Home
12/23/2021
Warriors
L 113-104
Away
12/26/2021
Kings
W 127-102
Away
12/27/2021
Suns
W 114-113
Away
12/29/2021
Lakers
W 104-99
Home
12/31/2021
Spurs
-
Home
1/3/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Clippers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Lakers
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Kings
L 121-114
Away
12/20/2021
Clippers
W 116-92
Away
12/23/2021
Lakers
W 138-110
Away
12/26/2021
Pistons
W 144-109
Home
12/27/2021
Jazz
L 110-104
Home
12/31/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/4/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/5/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/7/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/9/2022
Nets
-
Away