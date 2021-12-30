Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (14-19) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

    • The 110.9 points per game the Grizzlies average are only 1.1 more points than the Spurs allow (109.8).
    • When Memphis puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 14-2.
    • San Antonio has an 11-7 record when giving up fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Spurs score only 3.2 more points per game (111.5) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (108.3).
    • When it scores more than 108.3 points, San Antonio is 11-9.
    • Memphis' record is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 111.5 points.
    • The Grizzlies make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • Memphis is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 46.0% from the field.
    • This season, San Antonio has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Grizzlies this season is Desmond Bane, who averages 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
    • Memphis' leading rebounder is Steven Adams averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyus Jones and his 4.1 assists per game.
    • Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray's points (17.8 per game) and assists (8.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
    • Jakob Poeltl grabs 8.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.0 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Doug McDermott is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Spurs, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.4 per game.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/20/2021

    Thunder

    L 102-99

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Warriors

    L 113-104

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Kings

    W 127-102

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Suns

    W 114-113

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Lakers

    W 104-99

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Kings

    L 121-114

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Clippers

    W 116-92

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Lakers

    W 138-110

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Pistons

    W 144-109

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    76ers

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
