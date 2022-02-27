Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) host the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) at FedExForum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

  • The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 1.4 more points than the Spurs give up (112.4).
  • Memphis has a 33-6 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
  • When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 18-10.
  • The Spurs put up only 3.5 more points per game (112.6) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.1).
  • When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 19-14.
  • Memphis is 33-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.
  • The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has a 28-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • This season, San Antonio has an 18-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
  • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.9 points per game.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

  • Dejounte Murray's points (20.1 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.
  • Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.
  • Doug McDermott makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
  • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Hornets

W 125-118

Away

2/15/2022

Pelicans

W 121-109

Away

2/16/2022

Trail Blazers

L 123-119

Home

2/24/2022

Timberwolves

L 119-114

Away

2/26/2022

Bulls

W 116-110

Away

2/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/3/2022

Celtics

-

Away

3/5/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/6/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

3/11/2022

Knicks

-

Home

Spurs Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Pelicans

W 124-114

Away

2/14/2022

Bulls

L 120-109

Away

2/16/2022

Thunder

W 114-106

Away

2/25/2022

Wizards

W 157-153

Away

2/26/2022

Heat

L 133-129

Away

2/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

3/3/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/5/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/7/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/9/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/11/2022

Jazz

-

Home

How To Watch

February
28
2022

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund (11) skates through Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and defenseman Luke Schenn (2) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
16 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) defends during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame member Bill Walton dances with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland during the NBA All-Star practice at Wolstein Center. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Feb 21, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88), left wing Taylor Hall (71), and defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy