Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

Southwest Division opponents meet when the Memphis Grizzlies (41-20) host the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) at FedExForum, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022. This is the third matchup between the teams this season. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

The 113.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 1.4 more points than the Spurs give up (112.4).

Memphis has a 33-6 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

When San Antonio gives up fewer than 113.8 points, it is 18-10.

The Spurs put up only 3.5 more points per game (112.6) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.1).

When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 19-14.

Memphis is 33-6 when it gives up fewer than 112.6 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 28-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Spurs' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.3%).

This season, San Antonio has an 18-14 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 26.1 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 9.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.9 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray's points (20.1 per game) and assists (9.4 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Spurs' leaderboards.

Jakob Poeltl is at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard with 9.2 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.4 points and tacks on 2.9 assists per game.

Doug McDermott makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 Hornets W 125-118 Away 2/15/2022 Pelicans W 121-109 Away 2/16/2022 Trail Blazers L 123-119 Home 2/24/2022 Timberwolves L 119-114 Away 2/26/2022 Bulls W 116-110 Away 2/28/2022 Spurs - Home 3/3/2022 Celtics - Away 3/5/2022 Magic - Home 3/6/2022 Rockets - Away 3/8/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/11/2022 Knicks - Home

