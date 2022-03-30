Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams hit the court when the Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-44) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Grizzlies will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Spurs, who have won four straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: AT&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Spurs
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Grizzlies
-5
234.5 points
Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies
- The Grizzlies average only 2.1 more points per game (115.4) than the Spurs give up (113.3).
- Memphis has a 42-5 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- San Antonio has a 24-17 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Spurs score an average of 113.0 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies allow.
- When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 24-17.
- Memphis' record is 41-6 when it gives up fewer than 113.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.
- The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.
- Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray averages 21.0 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl grabs 9.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Keldon Johnson averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spurs.
- San Antonio's leader in steals is Murray with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Poeltl with 1.8 per game.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)