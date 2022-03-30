Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/30/2022

Mar 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) forward Keldon Johnson (3) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) try to block Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) shot late in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. San Antonio Spurs won 123 to 120 .Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams hit the court when the Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-44) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET. The Grizzlies will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Spurs, who have won four straight. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5 234.5 points

Key Stats for Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Grizzlies average only 2.1 more points per game (115.4) than the Spurs give up (113.3).

Memphis has a 42-5 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

San Antonio has a 24-17 record when giving up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Spurs score an average of 113.0 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 109.1 the Grizzlies allow.

When it scores more than 109.1 points, San Antonio is 24-17.

Memphis' record is 41-6 when it gives up fewer than 113.0 points.

The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at seventh.

The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Spurs by 2.8 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies in points and assists per game, scoring 27.6 points and distributing 6.7 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.0 boards in each contest while scoring 7.1 points per game.

Desmond Bane makes more threes per game than any other member of the Grizzlies, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.3 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch