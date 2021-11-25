Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II (3) speak after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (9-8) face the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

The Grizzlies score just 4.3 more points per game (110.1) than the Raptors allow (105.8).

When Memphis totals more than 105.8 points, it is 8-2.

Toronto is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.

The Raptors score 9.1 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Grizzlies allow (114.9).

When it scores more than 114.9 points, Toronto is 3-1.

Memphis has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.8 points.

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.

The Raptors are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 47.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Toronto is 1-2 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.

Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 7.3 points per game.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

OG Anunoby averages 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raptors.

The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).

VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 Pelicans L 112-101 Away 11/15/2021 Rockets W 136-102 Home 11/18/2021 Clippers W 120-108 Home 11/20/2021 Timberwolves L 138-95 Away 11/22/2021 Jazz W 119-118 Away 11/24/2021 Raptors - Home 11/26/2021 Hawks - Home 11/28/2021 Kings - Home 11/30/2021 Raptors - Away 12/2/2021 Thunder - Home 12/4/2021 Mavericks - Away

Raptors Upcoming Schedule