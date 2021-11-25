Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis II (3) speak after the game at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The Memphis Grizzlies (9-8) face the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Raptors

    • The Grizzlies score just 4.3 more points per game (110.1) than the Raptors allow (105.8).
    • When Memphis totals more than 105.8 points, it is 8-2.
    • Toronto is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
    • The Raptors score 9.1 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Grizzlies allow (114.9).
    • When it scores more than 114.9 points, Toronto is 3-1.
    • Memphis has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
    • The Raptors are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 47.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
    • Toronto is 1-2 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.
    • Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 7.3 points per game.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • OG Anunoby averages 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raptors.
    • The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).
    • VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Pelicans

    L 112-101

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Rockets

    W 136-102

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Clippers

    W 120-108

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 138-95

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Jazz

    W 119-118

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Raptors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Pistons

    L 127-121

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 118-113

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Jazz

    L 119-103

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Kings

    W 108-89

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-104

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

