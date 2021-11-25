How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (9-8) face the Toronto Raptors (8-10) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Raptors
- The Grizzlies score just 4.3 more points per game (110.1) than the Raptors allow (105.8).
- When Memphis totals more than 105.8 points, it is 8-2.
- Toronto is 8-4 when giving up fewer than 110.1 points.
- The Raptors score 9.1 fewer points per game (105.8) than the Grizzlies allow (114.9).
- When it scores more than 114.9 points, Toronto is 3-1.
- Memphis has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Grizzlies are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Memphis is 5-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Raptors are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 47.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto is 1-2 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 7.0 assists.
- Steven Adams is Memphis' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.2 boards in each contest while scoring 7.3 points per game.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Morant is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Raptors Players to Watch
- OG Anunoby averages 20.1 points per game and is the top scorer for the Raptors.
- The Toronto leaders in rebounding and assists are Scottie Barnes with 8.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 14.6 points and 3.3 assists per game) and Fred VanVleet with 6.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 19.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game).
- VanVleet is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Raptors, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Toronto while Chris Boucher (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Pelicans
L 112-101
Away
11/15/2021
Rockets
W 136-102
Home
11/18/2021
Clippers
W 120-108
Home
11/20/2021
Timberwolves
L 138-95
Away
11/22/2021
Jazz
W 119-118
Away
11/24/2021
Raptors
-
Home
11/26/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/28/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/30/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/2/2021
Thunder
-
Home
12/4/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
Raptors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
Pistons
L 127-121
Home
11/15/2021
Trail Blazers
L 118-113
Away
11/18/2021
Jazz
L 119-103
Away
11/19/2021
Kings
W 108-89
Away
11/21/2021
Warriors
L 119-104
Away
11/24/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/26/2021
Pacers
-
Away
11/28/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/30/2021
Grizzlies
-
Home
12/2/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wizards
-
Home