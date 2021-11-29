Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Nov 24, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (9-12) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-10) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Grizzlies

The Raptors put up 9.7 fewer points per game (105.9) than the Grizzlies give up (115.6).

Toronto has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 115.6 points.

Memphis is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 105.9 points.

The Grizzlies' 110.7 points per game are just 4.0 more points than the 106.7 the Raptors allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 106.7 points, Memphis is 8-3.

Toronto has an 8-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.7 points.

The Raptors are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Raptors' 13.5 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.8 more rebounds than the Grizzlies grab per game (12.7).

The Grizzlies are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet leads the Raptors in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 6.5 assists.

Scottie Barnes is Toronto's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 15.2 points per game.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who makes 3.2 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while VanVleet leads them in blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch