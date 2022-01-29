Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz (30-19) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (33-17) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

  • The 111.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 4.6 more points than the Jazz give up (107.2).
  • Memphis is 27-4 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
  • Utah is 26-10 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Jazz's 113.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.4 the Grizzlies give up.
  • When it scores more than 108.4 points, Utah is 28-8.
  • Memphis is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
  • In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.
  • The Jazz have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
  • This season, Utah has a 22-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 25.8 points per game to go with 6.9 assists.
  • Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

  • Donovan Mitchell is at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 25.5 points per game. He also pulls down 4.0 rebounds and averages 5.2 assists per game.
  • The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 15.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.0 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game).
  • Mitchell is the top scorer from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Bulls

W 119-106

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

L 126-114

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

W 122-118

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

L 104-91

Away

1/26/2022

Spurs

W 118-110

Away

1/28/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/31/2022

76ers

-

Away

2/2/2022

Knicks

-

Away

2/5/2022

Magic

-

Away

2/8/2022

Clippers

-

Home

Jazz Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/19/2022

Rockets

L 116-111

Home

1/21/2022

Pistons

W 111-101

Home

1/23/2022

Warriors

L 94-92

Away

1/24/2022

Suns

L 115-109

Away

1/26/2022

Suns

L 105-97

Home

1/28/2022

Grizzlies

-

Away

1/30/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

2/2/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

2/4/2022

Nets

-

Home

2/7/2022

Knicks

-

Home

2/9/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Utah Jazz at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
