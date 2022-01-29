How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah Jazz (30-19) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (33-17) after losing three road games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 28, 2022. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Friday, January 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Jazz
- The 111.8 points per game the Grizzlies put up are only 4.6 more points than the Jazz give up (107.2).
- Memphis is 27-4 when scoring more than 107.2 points.
- Utah is 26-10 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Jazz's 113.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 108.4 the Grizzlies give up.
- When it scores more than 108.4 points, Utah is 28-8.
- Memphis is 27-7 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- In games Memphis shoots higher than 44.9% from the field, it is 25-2 overall.
- The Jazz have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- This season, Utah has a 22-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.3% from the field.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who puts up 25.8 points per game to go with 6.9 assists.
- Steven Adams leads Memphis in rebounding, grabbing 9.3 rebounds per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell is at the top of the Jazz scoring leaderboard with 25.5 points per game. He also pulls down 4.0 rebounds and averages 5.2 assists per game.
- The Utah leaders in rebounding and assists are Rudy Gobert with 15.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 16.0 points and 1.2 assists per game) and Mike Conley with 5.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game).
- Mitchell is the top scorer from distance for the Jazz, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Utah's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Gobert (2.3 per game).
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Bulls
W 119-106
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
L 126-114
Away
1/21/2022
Nuggets
W 122-118
Away
1/23/2022
Mavericks
L 104-91
Away
1/26/2022
Spurs
W 118-110
Away
1/28/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/29/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/31/2022
76ers
-
Away
2/2/2022
Knicks
-
Away
2/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
2/8/2022
Clippers
-
Home
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/19/2022
Rockets
L 116-111
Home
1/21/2022
Pistons
W 111-101
Home
1/23/2022
Warriors
L 94-92
Away
1/24/2022
Suns
L 115-109
Away
1/26/2022
Suns
L 105-97
Home
1/28/2022
Grizzlies
-
Away
1/30/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
2/2/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
2/4/2022
Nets
-
Home
2/7/2022
Knicks
-
Home
2/9/2022
Warriors
-
Home